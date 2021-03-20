ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

5th batch of Google Startups Accelerator India now open

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Google on Friday announced to invite applications for the fifth cohort of its startup accelerator programme in India that will nurture 10 startups.

Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India is a three-month, free mentorship and support programme for startups to utilise the cutting-edge technology to build for India and the world.

Over the past few years, GFSA India has successfully worked with over 80 startups.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accelerator class will be fully virtual with three months of support and will kick off with a virtual mentorship bootcamp in April/May, 2021,” said Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager, GFSA India.

The startups can submit applications by March 20, 2021.

Startups in the field of edtech, healthtech, fintech, retail and logistics, media, productivity and agritech can apply, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google in September last year launched the fourth batch of its GFSA programme with 20 startups. The fourth GFS Accelerator programme doubled its batch size from 10 to 20 startups.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleApple working on 'enhanced' under-display Touch ID system
Next articleAndroid trojan posing as Clubhouse can steal data from 450 apps
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

IN mobiles by Micromax launches affordable smartphone

Android trojan posing as Clubhouse can steal data from 450 apps

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Cyber security researchers on Friday discovered a malicious Android version of the invitation-only audio chat app Clubhouse that...

5th batch of Google Startups Accelerator India now open

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Google on Friday announced to invite applications for the fifth cohort of its startup accelerator programme in India...

Apple working on 'enhanced' under-display Touch ID system

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) A newly-published patent application has claimed that Apple is working on under-display fingerprint scanning technology with the...

Sony is now part-owner of Evo esports tournament: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Sony and RTS, a new venture from Endeavor's esports business, have acquired the prestigious Evo esports tournament through...

Black Shark 4 to launch with improved cooling: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 19 (IANS) Xiaomi's next iteration in the Black Shark series, supposedly the Black Shark 4, is likely to come with an...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates