ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

60% women in tech find improvement in gender equality: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) More than half (62 per cent) of women in tech have seen levels of gender equality improve in their organization over the past two years, a report said on Friday.

According to a Kaspersky report, the idea of gender equality represents more than just physical bodies through doors. It is also the notion of perceptions, feelings, stereotypes and opportunity.

“The issue of gender stereotypes needs to be addressed long before women enter the workplace. It needs to start at school, to engage and encourage an interest in IT and tech fields,” Noushin Shabab, Senior Security Researcher, Global Research & Analysis Team at Kaspersky, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the ‘intimidation’ side of things first, 50 per cent of women agree that lack of other females in their industry made them wary of starting a career in IT/tech, 12 per cent above the global average.

This fear is compounded by 43 per cent of APAC women surveyed stating that they felt intimidated by the unequal gender spilt when they went through the interview process for their first job in IT/tech — a number that is driven in part by India where this number rises to a concerning 64 per cent.

Despite a global improvement in perceptions around gender representation, more than half of the women in the APAC region (58 per cent) agree that gender equality could be improved by remote working, this indicates an entrenched office culture concern that is still lingering for newcomers even if the overall picture and climate is improving, the survey revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one remaining fear, however, is the impact of Covid-19, with 46 per cent of women (40 per cent globally) saying they have been held back from pursuing career changes since March 2020 because of home pressures, and only 40 per cent of males in APAC reporting the same.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMediaTek chips to drive India's 5G, IoT dream (IANS Interview)
Next articleEricsson extends market share, Nokia faces tough year
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Pfizer-BioNTech to test third dose of Covid vaccine

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, Feb 26 (IANS) Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech said that they have begun an evaluation of the safety and immunogenicity of...
Read more
Technology

Pandemic's unexpected positive effects on health, well-being in US

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, Feb 26 (IANS) Staying at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic had positive effects on the health and well-being of many...
Read more
Technology

PS5 to be in short supply till second half of 2021

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited until the second half of 2021...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

BharatPe facilitates Rs 1,000 cr loan disbursal in FY21

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Fintech services company BharatPe on Friday said it has already surpassed its target of facilitating disbursal of Rs...

Amazon Pay to install safety screens in 40K Uber autos

Twitter slammed for tool that will let users charge followers

Lenovo to launch new Legion gaming phone this Spring

Pfizer-BioNTech to test third dose of Covid vaccine

Pandemic's unexpected positive effects on health, well-being in US

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021