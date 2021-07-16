83% of engineers in India want to switch jobs amid pandemic: Survey

Adv.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) About 83 per cent of engineers in India are looking for a change of job amid the ongoing pandemic, but the majority relies on free learning resources even though there is no guarantee of learning or of a job, revealed a survey.

The survey, by IP-driven incubation lab BridgeLabz, was conducted over 1000 people to find out how the pandemic has affected the professional growth of engineers.

It showed that while most want a job change, only 21 per cent are enrolled in any kind of structured course for upskilling.

Adv.

As per the survey, about 58 per cent of the respondents were fresh graduates and are still looking for a job. More than 50 per cent of respondents feel work-from-home post-pandemic has not affected their professional development.

However, about 75 per cent of the respondents did not receive any promotion or appraisal amid the pandemic.

“Maximum number of engineers want to switch jobs but they clearly need upskilling through a structured programme that delivers what it promises – a development job! The current workforce of engineers is not suitable for present day tech-based jobs, a reason for more engineers looking for a job after completing graduation,” said Narayan Mahadevan, Founder of BridgeLabz, in a statement.

Adv.

“At BridgeLabz, we are trying to find the gaps with such surveys and understand the aspirations of both the engineers and the companies. We want to enable them for the jobs in demand,” he added.

–IANS

rvt/bg