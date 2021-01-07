World Technology

8K TV shipments may surpass 1mn units this year

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) 8K televisions are expected to surpass the 1 million unit shipment mark by the end of this year.

The market share of 8K TVs across the globe is increasing in the premium TV segment. These include TVs that are on average worth over $2,500, although, the sales price are continuing to drop as well.

According to a Deloitte report, around a million 8K TVs around the price of $3,300 are expected to be sold this year, marking sales worth $3.3 billion.

Currently, around 220 million units of TVs are sold per year, out of which a million only accounts for around 0.5 percent of the total shipments.

As per the report, by 2022 users would be able to choose between multiple TV sizes over 65 inch as well, with 55 inch being one of the most popular options for 8K TVs.

–IANS

