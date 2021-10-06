9 crew of Indian vessel stranded on high seas rescued

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) A distress alert transmitter (DAT), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation in consultation with Indian Coast Guard, enabled the rescue of nine sailors of a mechanised vessel on the high seas.

According to Coast Guard, its Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai has successfully coordinated the rescue operation of nine crew members of Mechanised Sailing Vessel (MSV) Annai Vailankanne Arockia Vennila.

The vessel, on passage from Tuticorin to the Maldives, reported a technical snag when she was about 170 nautical miles from Tuticorin and 230 NM from Maldives and requested assistance through transmission of DAT alert amid rough seas.

The distress message was received by the MRCC, Chennai at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and launched the National Search and Rescue Services and activated International Safety Net for coordinating the search and rescue (SAR) operations.

Two merchant vessels, namely MV SKS Mosel and MV MCP Salzburg, were identified as potential SAR units and diverted to the location.

MV MCP Salzburg reached first and safely rescued all nine crew of MSV Annai Veilankanne Arockia Vennila at 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday and has proceeded to its next port of call in the Maldives, where she will be disembarking the rescued crew.

–IANS

