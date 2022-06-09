97% of Indian firms concerned about enterprise digital resilience

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) At least 97 per cent of Indian enterprises showed high levels of concern around all aspects of enterprise digital resilience — highest concerns being around optimisation of security tools and delivering superior user experience, a report said on Thursday.

The report by US-based tech firm A10 Networks also stated that at least 93 per cent of Indian enterprise organisations witnessed network traffic increase in the last 12 months.

“This research was conducted to understand the challenges, concerns, and perspectives of large enterprise organisations as they continue adapting their IT strategy and infrastructure to the rigors and risks of digital transformation and the hybrid work environment,” the firm said in a statement.

“It explores investments organisations are planning to bolster infrastructure as well as security and further examines expectations for remote and hybrid work as we enter a new phase of living with Covid-19,” it added.

The report, based on responses from 2,425 professionals from several countries, including India, showed an evident shift to Zero Trust security approaches with 26 per cent of Indian enterprise organisations saying they have already adopted a Zero Trust model in the last 12 months.

In terms of investment priorities, 47 per cent of Indian enterprise organisations said they have deployed artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in the last 12 months.

–IANS

vc/vd