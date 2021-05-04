Accenture pledges Rs 185 cr for Covid relief efforts in India

Adv.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Software major Accenture on Tuesday pledged Rs 185 crore to support the Covid relief work in India, including providing PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers, and food and home care kits to the unemployed and poor people of the country.

The company is also engaging with the government to support vaccination camps and provide local language call-centre support. Additionally, it will also augment the existing hospitals with beds and ICUs and help set up portable hospitals.

“Accenture stands in solidarity with India. We have made a fresh pledge of $25 million (Rs 185 crore) for pandemic relief efforts in addition to the ongoing investments in our people and communities,” said Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture India, in a LinkedIn blog post.

“The local and global efforts include providing ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and medical kits,” Menon added.

The company also aims to provide testing and vaccination for its over 200,000 employees and families in India, the blogpost said.

In addition, it will also provide 24×7 telemedicine, care-at-home services, enhanced insurance coverage, virtual childcare and mental health support for its employees. The software major has also created leave options for the caregivers.

“Across the globe, our people have expressed their support and are getting involved. In addition to their time, they are also donating funds, and Accenture will match 100 per cent of our people’s contributions for Covid-19 relief efforts,” Menon said.

“Sharing gratitude for our ONE Accenture family – the 537,000 people standing with us every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all who have lost their lives, and the many more who continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic,” she noted.

–IANS

