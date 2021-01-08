World Technology

Acer launches AMD-powered Chromebook

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Taipai, Jan 8 (IANS) Taiwanese brand Acer on Friday launched its first Chromebook Spin 514, powered by AMD’s Ryzen 3000 mobile processor.

The models Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 starts at $479.99 and $749.99, respectively.

Based on the powerful “Zen” architecture, the AMD Ryzen mobile processors ensure consistent responsiveness, fast boot times and long battery life, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The pairing of AMD Ryzen mobile processors with a durable design makes the new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 an excellent choice for users that need to get work done at home,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a 14-inch FHD touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass and includes state-of-the-art AMD Radeon Graphics for enhanced gameplay, streaming and content creation.

The AMD processor technology contributes to the Chromebook Spin 514’s thin-and-light design that delivers up to 10 hours of battery life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the models support apps via Google Play and web-based apps.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 provides security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices at scale. Chromebook Enterprise unlocks the built-in business capabilities of Chrome OS and Acer Chromebooks by enabling IT to secure, orchestrate and power the cloud workforce.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

vc/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'A star has arrived': Gill slams maiden Test fifty in Sydney
Next articleLG unveils upgraded smart TV platform with new voice controls
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Acer launches AMD-powered Chromebook 1

Roku buys short-form video app Quibi’s library of content

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 9 (IANS) Streaming media player Roku has acquired defunct short-form video service service Quibis library of content, for an undisclosed sum.The...
Acer launches AMD-powered Chromebook 2

SpaceX Dragon set to bring more key science back to Earth

Acer launches AMD-powered Chromebook 3

Galaxy Buds Pro, SmartTags seen as free gift with S21 Ultra

Acer launches AMD-powered Chromebook 4

Amazon discontinues Pantry as it focuses on grocery delivery

Acer launches AMD-powered Chromebook 5

Microsoft Teams is getting new 'Dynamic View' feature in March

Acer launches AMD-powered Chromebook 6

LG to feature virtual human as speaker during CES 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020