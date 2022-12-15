scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Acer launches new 16-inch OLED laptop in India

By Glamsham Bureau

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics company Acer on Thursday launched its new 16-inch OLED laptop which is equipped with a Microsoft Pluton security processor.

‘Swift Edge’ laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 1,24,999 on the company’s official e-store and Amazon, Acer said in a statement.

The 4K OLED display on the new laptop supports 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has a peak brightness of 500 nits for movie-quality visuals.

Even though this laptop is lightweight (1.17kg), it is packed with cutting-edge technologies that improves productivity and teamwork, such as fast processing and responsiveness.

To help fight against increasing cyberattacks, it is equipped with a Microsoft Pluton security processor which is a dedicated hardware chip on the CPU.

“Swift series products have continuously taken first place in the thin and light category. With the launch of the brand-new Acer Swift Edge, we hope to provide our consumers the ideal fusion of performance, security and durability,” said Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India.

“The Swift Edge has precise linear structural characteristics that give the laptop a fashionable and premium feel. This new laptop is the best option for business achievers thanks to its superb software and security features,” Goel added.

The laptop is made with an alloy that is 20 per cent lighter than and two times as strong as normal aluminium.

Swift Edge laptop is equipped with Acer PurifiedVoice technology which provides artificial intelligence (AI) noise reduction and it also features Wi-Fi 6E which provides high-speed file sharing and smooth 4K streaming.

–IANS

aj/dpb

Previous article
Sonakshi Sinha named PETA Person of the Year 2022
Next article
IND v BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin, Kuldeep hit critical knocks for India to post 404 against Bangladesh
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pooja Hegde

Kiara Advani

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nora Fatehi

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US