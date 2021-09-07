Acer launches Swift X premium laptop in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Acer on Tuesday launched a new laptop, Acer Swift X, as the latest addition in its premium Swift line of laptops in the Indian market.

The Acer Swift X will be available on Acer Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales and other authorised retail stores starting from Rs 84,999

“The Swift X is designed to be a high-performance ultra-portable laptop for consumers who prefer elegance and performance on the go. The laptop delivers on multiple counts be it style, ultra-portable design, performance, long battery-life and more. It is truly a unique model and provides the ‘X'” factor for the customer,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

The laptop is powered with RTX 30 series discrete graphics and comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors as the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

The Swift X features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with an 85.73 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 300 nits brightness, and 100 per cent sRGB which is enough for editing 4K video.

It comes with an ample array of ports, including full-function USB Type-C and Wi-Fi 6 for faster overall connectivity.

The laptop also includes a fingerprint sensor for more secure sign-in through Windows Hello.

The new Swift X optimises its thermal performance with a fan of 59 blades, 0.3mm, and dual D6 copper heat pipes to maximise cooling efficiency.

–IANS

wh/ksk/