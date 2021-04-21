Acer unveils 5G-enabled laptop in India

Adv.

Bengaluru, April 21 (IANS) Global PC brand Acer on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever 5G enabled convertible laptop, Spin 7, in India that offers incredible performance and connectivity, supporting both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies.

Spin 7, featuring Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, starts from Rs 1,34,999 on Acer Exclusive store, Acer Online Store and other partner stores.

The laptop features a 14-inch convertible laptop designed for modern mobile professionals featuring a magnesium-aluminum alloy body.

“We are excited to launch our first-ever laptop on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform in India, which enables excellent productivity and portability with multi-day battery life, blazing-fast 5G connectivity and beyond,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

It sports a 360-degree hinge that allows users to flexibly switch the screen to comfortably read or typing a document in clamshell mode or taking notes on the device’s touchscreen mode.

The new Spin 7 delivers up to multi-day battery life without reaching for a power cord.

The new Spin 7 sports Windows 10 Pro that includes built-in protections for data, equipment, and people, securing business information and personal identities even on lost or stolen devices.

With Windows Hello, users can instantly access Windows 10 devices using a fingerprint for added security and convenience.

The laptop utilises the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform which supports 5G connectivity across both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies.

The Spin 7 chassis also has an Acer Active Stylus, a rechargeable stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity that employs Wacom AES 1.0 to offer users authentic sketching or note-taking experience on the device’s touch screen.

–IANS

