Adobe appoints David Wadhwani as EVP, CBO of Digital Media

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Tech giant Adobe on Thursday announced the appointment of David Wadhwani as the Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Business Officer (CEO) of the Digital Media business.

In this role, Wadhwani will be responsible for the success of Adobe’s global Digital Media business across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud.

He will report directly to Adobe President and CEO Shantanu Narayen.

“We are thrilled to welcome David back to Adobe to lead our Digital Media business. He is a transformational leader with an exceptional record of operational excellence, innovation and growth,” Narayen said in a statement.

Wadhwani previously served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Adobe’s Digital Media business from 2010 to 2015.

He returns to Adobe from Greylock Partners where he is a Venture Partner. Before joining Greylock, he was President and CEO of AppDynamics, leading the company as it transformed to a SaaS-first business and grew annual recurring revenue approximately 10 times in four years.

“I am excited to return to Adobe at a time when digital content is becoming the foundation of expression and engagement for everyone, from individual artists, storytellers and business owners, to the largest global brands,” said Wadhwani.

“The tailwinds in Adobe’s Digital Media business are immense, and I look forward to leveraging this moment to deliver even more value to our customers,” he added.

–IANS

vc/vd