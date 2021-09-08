Adobe appoints Prativa Mohapatra as VP & MD of India business

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Adobe on Wednesday announced the appointment of Prativa Mohapatra as the Vice President and Managing Director of Adobe India.

In this role, Mohapatra will lead Adobe’s India business across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, reporting to Simon Tate, Adobe’s President for Asia Pacific (APAC).

“Digital has become mission critical for businesses and Adobe’s market-leading technologies are seeing strong momentum. Mohapatra’s passion for technology and ability to build stellar teams will take our India business to the next level of growth,” Tate said in a statement.

Mohapatra’s career spans over 25 years in the technology industry. She joins Adobe from IBM, where she served as Vice President of Digital Sales for APAC. Prior to that, she led the sales for IBM India and South Asia where she was responsible for driving revenue for the company’s portfolio of solutions and services.

“Adobe is uniquely positioned as an enabler for everyone – students, creative artists, small businesses, government agencies and the largest brands – to design and deliver exceptional digital experiences. I am thrilled to join the world class team at Adobe India and propel our business vision in the country,” Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra received a BTech degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Regional Engineering College (now NIT), Rourkela. She attended the Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar for her postgraduation in Management, where she specialised in Systems and Finance.

–IANS

wh/arm