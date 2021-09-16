Affordable realme 'C25Y' launched with 50MP camera in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Expanding its entry-level C-series, smartphone brand realme on Thursday launched a new phone — C25Y — that comes with a 50MP AI-based triple camera setup, starting at Rs 10,999.

realme C25Y will be available in two storage variants — 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB at Rs 11,999 — and two colours — glacier blue and metal grey. The first sale is scheduled for September 27 on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

“As the first phone in the realme C Series to feature a 50MP mode, realme C25Y provides clearer photo shooting, enabling users to put out large pixel photos up to 8160*6144,” the company said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, on the front, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera with AI beauty function, making it easier to shoot a stunning and satisfying selfie picture,” it added.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio as high as 88.7 per cent and is powered by UNISOC T610 processor. The graphics are handled by ARM Mali G52 GPU with a clock speed of 614.4MHz.

The smartphone houses 5000mAh rated battery that can last for 48 days in standby mode and supports an 18W quick charge.

It also comes with fingerprint unlocking and facial recognition protecting users’ privacy with convenience.

–IANS

vc/vd