Affordable YouTube Premium Lite with ad-free viewing soon

Adv.

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Google is experimenting with an affordable and lighter version of YouTube Premium with ad-free viewing experience, the media reported on Monday.

YouTube Premium Lite for 6.99 euros is currently being tested in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, reports The Verge.

In comparison, YouTube Premium costs around 11.99 euros a month in Europe.

Adv.

The Premium Lite offers ad-free viewing at a lower price.

“In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs 6.99 euros/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

Premium Lite includes ad-free viewing across web, iOS, Android, smart TVs and games consoles as well as in the YouTube Kids app.

Adv.

The Premium Lite, however, doesn’t offer other benefits like ad-free listening, background playback or offline downloads.

In order to push its cloud gaming service Stadia, Google last year offered its $100 Stadia Premiere Edition bundle for free to YouTube Premium subscribers.

The Stadia premium edition comes with a controller and an older version of Chromecast not the recently-released Chromecast with Google TV.

Adv.

–IANS

na/