Agri-tech startup OneBasket to unveil two new offices

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Hyderabad-based agri-tech startup, OneBasket on Sunday announced that it is planning to open two new branches in Bengaluru and Chennai by August 2021.

The total Investment expected in opening these branches along with strengthening their online presence is Rs 2 crores, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to enter these markets ahead of the scheduled time. With an overwhelming response to our platform, we are glad to bring the much-needed difference in the agriculture sector in India,” said Madhusudan Reddy, founder, OneBasket.

It is present virtually through a website and a mobile app and has a physical office in Hyderabad presently.

The OneBasket app uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and image-based traceability to ensure standardisation of agri products.

Farmers can sell directly to customers, ensuring complete authenticity and traceability all the way — from the type of seed selected, to the milling process and storage conditions, the company said

In a short span of one and a half years from starting operations, OneBasket has become a bridge between farmers and consumers, where the farmers that are on the platform are directly receiving orders from the consumers, it added.

The company said it is addressing the supply-demand gap in the non-perishables segment and is creating a win-win situation for farmers and consumers alike.

–IANS

