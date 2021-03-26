ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

AI could play key role in India's growth in agriculture: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) is likely to play a key role in relieving India’s agriculture sector from its stressful input conditions, catalysing a shift towards data-driven farming, said a new Nasscom-EY report on Thursday.

With increased government support, growing agritech providers, burgeoning start-up ecosystem, and rising AI adoption among the rural farming population, a strong transformation impetus is underway, said the report titled “Leveraging AI to maximise India’s agriculture output.”

Data consolidation (both at macro and real-time farm-level), lack of infrastructure awareness in data processing, and its availability have been some of the key challenges faced by the sector today.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this, lack of awareness on agricultural inputs specific to the produce, access to quality seeds, lack of adequate mechanisation and irrigation infrastructure, scarcity of farmer capital, frequent disease outbreak, and inadequate storage facilities are the other value chain challenges faced by the sector.

“The Indian agriculture sector can utilise the potential of AI’s transformative capabilities through effective data practices,” Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom, said in a statement.

“The Netherlands is a stellar example of effective AI adoption in agriculture. With just a small arable land, the country has become the world’s 2nd largest exporter of agricultural products by value leveraging technology and AI.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For India to realise the full potential of AI, a coalition of government, industries, and startups in providing necessary infrastructure and policy support, enabling AI innovation across sectors, and mentoring and providing financial support to startups is imperative,” she said.

Leveraging macro as well as farm-level data collected through sensors could help maximise yields and optimise the use of available resources, said the report.

Several AI-led use cases, such as precision agriculture and farm management, agricultural robots, automated weeding, crop quality and readiness identification, pest prediction and prevention, livestock monitoring and management, crop yield estimation, etc. can solve improving farm productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

gb/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJack Garratt, Sarah heading for divorce
Next articleEating out frequently ups risk of all-cause death: Study
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Elnaaz Norouzi: Sought roles that focus on acting than just looking pretty

Musk deletes Tesla could be biggest firm in 'a few months' tweet

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 28 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now deleted a tweet in which he claimed that electric car maker Tesla...

Climate change: Seas around S.Korea get warmer

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, March 28 (IANS) Seas around South Korea have become warmer over the past five years due to rising temperatures, a report by the...

Sumedh Mudgalkar: Got a great response for Holi sequence

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) A special Holi sequence was shot for the show RadhaKrishn.For the sequence, Bollywood choreographers Rekha and Chinni Prakash were...

1st T20I: Conway, Sodhi take NZ to big win over B'desh

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hamilton, March 28 (IANS) The in-form Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92 while spinner Ish Sodhi took four wickets as New Zealand raced...

3rd ODI: England win toss, choose to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 28 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the third ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates