Alexa allows to move music among Echo devices with your voice

San Francisco, Nov 5 (IANS) Amazon’s Alexa is adding the ability to move your music between different Echo devices using your voice.

If you want to do so between different speakers in your home, say “Alexa, pause” to the one currently playing music, and then say “Alexa, resume music here” to the device where you want to move your tunes to, Engadget reported.

The feature also works with Echo Buds and Echo Auto, allowing you to take your music on the go.

If you are a football fan with an Echo Show, another new feature allows you to ask Alexa to play the Two-Minute drill, an NFL pregame show that will offer expert analysis on the next match your favourite team is about to play.

Amazon will release new episodes two days before a game.

The company has also pushes a slate of other updates to its Alexa-enabled devices.

Fire TV device owners now have access to TikTok. You can say “Alexa, play TikTok” to open the app.

Lastly, Amazon has added a new automotive hub within the Alexa app that will detail how you can use the digital assistant in your car.

Available in the US, the interface allows you to see if your car can work with Alexa. Additionally, it will point you to automotive skills. All told, they are minor additions individually but should make Alexa more helpful to those who use the digital assistant every day.

–IANS

vc/vd