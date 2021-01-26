ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Alexa can now act on hunches to turn off lights, more

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Jan 26 (IANS) Amazon has rolled out a new feature called “hunches” that allows Alexa to proactively complete tasks around the house, such as turning off lights, based on your habits and frequent requests.

If the new proactive hunches are enabled, though, Alexa will skip asking for permission for a task and just do it, The Verge reported on Monday evening.

Alexa has been able to sense these habits and ask about them since 2018 — the company calls them acehunches” — but before this update, Alexa would ask permission before acting on something.

ADVERTISEMENT

While proactive hunches seem like they could make Alexa a lot more useful, having granular controls over what Alexa can automatically act on will be important, the report said.

Along with new Alexa abilities, Amazon is also rolling out its Guard Plus security subscription service.

The service can alert you if Alexa picks up on certain types of sounds in your home and offers access to human agents who can call emergency services on your behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users can sign up for Guard Plus in the Alexa app, and it will cost $4.99 per month.

Amazon has also rolled out an energy dashboard to the Alexa app that can monitor and estimate how much power compatible devices connected to Alexa use if their manufacturers support it.

This can include anything from TVs to water heaters, and Amazon has a whole list of compatible products on its site about the new dashboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

vc/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSony new 'Compact' Xperia to challenge iPhone 12 mini: Report
Next articleUP to get its first sports university in Meerut
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

S. Korean retail investors' Tesla holdings top $10bn

IANS - 0
Seoul, Jan 26 (IANS) South Korean retail investors' holdings of shares in electric vehicle leader Tesla Motors Inc soared nearly 32 per cent this...
Read more
Technology

Google workers form global alliance to fight workplace issues

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 25 (IANS) In a bid to hold Alphabet accountable on issues like inequality, gender discrimination and workplace harassment, Google workers across...
Read more
Technology

Apple doubled its India smartphone market share in Q4 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Riding on the stellar performance of iPhone 11 and XR, Apple for the first time doubled its smartphone market...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

TCS’ brand value up by $1.4bn, highest in IT services in...

IANS - 0
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) The brand value of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) grew by $1.4 billion in 2020 over the prior year which is...

Talented dogs can grasp new words after hearing them: Study

Twitter acquires newsletter email service Revue

Apple faces $73mn lawsuit in Europe over throttling iPhones

Happy childhood may lower drink, drug risk among teens

Realme Watch 2 specifications revealed ahead of launch

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021