Alexa to help people find nearest vaccination site in US

San Francisco, April 21 (IANS) Virtual assistant Alexa can now help customers find and connect with nearby vaccination sites, starting with the US.

In addition to helping customers find their local vaccination site, Alexa can also answer questions about vaccine availability and eligibility requirements in more than 85 countries.

To get started, just ask, “Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?” to hear a list of locations close to you.

Customers can also say, “Alexa, call the first one,” to connect to a specific location directly and learn more about vaccine or appointment availability.

“We will continue to evolve our experiences over time to provide customers with information that is important to them,” Amazon said in a statement on Tuesday.

Amazon is already helping vaccinate thousands of people through pop-up clinics in Washington State and Florida.

“We’re lending support to President Joe Biden’s administration in its effort to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of his presidency,” the company said.

“We quickly ramped-up onsite COVID-19 testing for employees thanks to the ingenuity of our fast-moving response team,” it added.

–IANS

