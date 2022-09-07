Allen Career Institute forays into Delhi-NCR with 7 new centres

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Allen Career Institute (ACI) on Wednesday announced its entry into the Delhi-NCR region by opening seven centres by September 30, as India’s premier coaching centre takes on edtech platforms which allegedly poached teachers from its facilities.

The Delhi-NCR study centres will focus on preparing students for JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET – UG, Olympiads, and NTSE.

The company said the students will be provided admission to the Delhi-NCR campuses on the basis of Tallentex, the leading talent search scholarship exam for all students between classes 5 to 10.

This scholarship exam would be conducted offline on October 9 across various centres in the New Delhi-NCR region.

The seven centres will be opened in Kalu Sarai, Dwaraka, Lajpat Nagar, Janakpuri, Faridabad, Noida and Gurugram.

“We are happy to inform that many students who are from Delhi are studying with us in session 2022-23 and performing well in our internal tests. With our new centres in this region, we will put in all our efforts to provide the best in class faculty, infrastructure and study material to help students excel in this region as well,” said Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute.

The coaching centres will provide students mentor support, career counselling and psychological counselling.

As the seats to these coaching centres are limited, admissions will be on a first-come-first-serve basis, said the company.

The company started its journey in the organised coaching service sector with Allen Career Institutes 34 years ago in Kota, Rajasthan.

It currently operates 41 centres across India with more than 2,50,000 students enrolled across all centres in the current session.

Allen Career Institute recently raised $600 million from Bodhi Tree and also launched its digital arm Allen Digital with its foray into the edtech space.

The move came as edtech platforms like BYJU’s and Unacademny forayed into physical coaching centres nation-wide.

Brajesh Maheshwari in June announced to take strict action against teachers who leave the institute and join rival edtech platforms.

