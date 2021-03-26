ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 12,999

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India for Rs 12,999.

Amazfit Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during CES 2020.

The smartwatch will be available on Amazon as well as on in.amazfit.com starting March 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the company, Amazfit T-Rex Pro is considered to be the most affordable Military Certified Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Under these the smartwatch is made to T-Rex withstand Extreme Temperature and conditions from 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 hours of Salt spray and many more.

The smartwatch is packed with 100+ sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and more. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with (360×360 pixels) with always-on-display, SPO2.

ADVERTISEMENT

It features 40hrs GPS, quad-GNSS, a BioTracker, optical heart rate sensor, 10 ATM water resistance.

–IANS

wh/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSamsung develops HKMG tech-based DDR5 memory
Next article62% of employees happier when working remotely: Survey
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

AWS launches ML service to monitor business performance

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 26 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of Lookout for Metrics, a new Machine Learning (ML)...
Read more
News

Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Farhan Akhtar post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film 'Toofan'.
Read more
News

Zakir Khan on 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 2': Laughter is all we need

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor-comedian Zakir Khan believes laughter is very important, especially in these times. It is a reason why he is excited...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Kaise juda rahe' music video shot like a movie: Siddharth Gupta

Benedict Cumberbatch on starring in and producing 'The Mauritanian'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 26 (IANS) English star Benedict Cumberbatch, who produces and stars in the upcoming film, "The Mauritanian", says he picked up the book...

National shooting meet postponed due to rising Corona cases

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced that it has postponed next month's National Championships....

England leg-spinner Rashid again traps Kohli

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli has been dismissed only four times in the seven limited-overs matches during England's ongoing tour...

Divyang Cricket League: Big wins for Satluj XI, Jhelum XI

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Silent Heroes, and Jhelum XI registered wins on the second and penultimate day of the...

India win 2 more gold in shooting World Cup (Round-up)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Host India continued dominance of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup, winning two more gold medals on...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates