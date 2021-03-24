ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch to launch in India this month

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch Amazfit T-Rex Pro to India by the end of this month.

Amazfit Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during CES 2020. Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available on Amazon as well as on its official online store.

According to the company, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Under these, the smartwatch is made to T-Rex withstand extreme temperatures along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, shock resistance and many more.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen (360×360 pixels) with clarity. With 3D Corning Gorilla glass, anti-fingerprint coating with an angular design, the metal-sprayed outer bezel makes the watch lightweight accompanying the watch’s rugged texture.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro supports 100+ sports modes to track all that you can. From heart rate, distance, speed to calories burned, almost all popular sports and activities are included.

–IANS

wh/arm

