Amazon announces 2nd edition of 'Smbhav Awards'

Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Amazon India on Friday announced the 2nd edition of ‘Amazon Smbhav Awards’ to celebrate the spirit of businesses, innovators and individuals who have excelled across sectors and have contributed to the development of the small business ecosystem in India.

Through these awards, Amazon aims to recognise businesses that have contributed towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat and are part of the pillars that are key to building a self-reliant India — SMB Digitization, Startup enablement, Innovation, Skilling and job creation and Exports.

“Innovation and entrepreneurship are key ingredients of building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat. It is this remarkable spirit and the ability to innovate which have helped the small businesses to put up a resilient fight and thrive during the last one year,” Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME and Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“India’s small businesses have shown the path and have created new benchmarks for others to follow and be inspired. Amazon Smbhav awards is our endeavour to celebrate this ecosystem, comprising of entrepreneurs, Karigars, and the local shops which will help in shaping the vision of self-reliant India,” Bhasin added.

The registrations for the ‘Amazon Smbhav Awards’ have begun and will close on March 25, 2021. Shortlisting of applicants will begin on March 28, 2021 and the finalists will be announced in the first week of April.

Aspirants who have incorporated their business in India across sectors can apply or be nominated for Amazon Smbhav Awards across 11 different categories.

The categories under which aspirants can apply are Small Businesses of the Year, Emerging Brand of the Year, Women entrepreneur of the Year, Karigar SMB of the Year, Handicraft enabler of the Year, Sustainable SMB of the Year, Global SMB of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Job creator of the Year, Smbhav Award and Digital Local shop of the Year.

The winners across categories will be announced at Amazon Smbhav 2021 summit that will be hosted from April 15-18, 2021.

Recently, Amazon India announced ‘Amazon Smbhav- Build for India’ Hackathon organized by Skillenza, supported by Amazon.

The hackathon has been designed to provide developers and software engineers with the opportunity to build innovative solutions and solve real-world problems.

