Amazon announces Echo Show 15 smart display

San Francisco, Sep 29 (IANS) Amazon has launched its newest smart display called Amazon Echo Show 15. With a 15.6-inch, 1080p Full HD display, Echo Show 15 can be mounted on a wall or placed on a counter-either in portrait or landscape orientation.

Echo Show 15 has been launched at a price of $249 (Rs 18,480 approximately). It will be available in single black colour and will go on sale in the US, later this year.

Echo Show 15 is built with the next-generation Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor, a redesigned home screen with more customization options, new personalization features with visual ID, and all-new Alexa experiences.

“Echo Show 15 brings everything that makes your household tick into one place. With a redesigned home screen and Alexa widgets, you can customize Echo Show 15 to see your shared family calendar, manage to-do lists and reminders, find meal inspiration, and keep track of your incoming packages,” Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa said in a statement.

With customizable Alexa widgets, Echo Show 15 aims to bring together everything families need on its 15.6-inch Full HD screen.

With the new visual ID feature, Alexa can recognize users and personalize the on-screen information on Echo Show 15. After enrolling in visual ID, if a user walks in front of Echo Show 15, Alexa will recognize and the screen will automatically update to show user’s personal reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or personal notes.

The Echo Show 15 can play music, movies from Prime Video, and control all the smart devices attached to the device.

In addition, the company also announced ‘Amazon Glow’ a stand-up device with a built-in projector. Glow projects a 19-inch interactive space onto the surface in front of the screen where kids can play games, draw, and interact with storybooks.

Glow is available at an introductory, early access price of $249.99 (MSRP of $299.99), and comes with a mat, a mat case and 1-year of Amazon Kids+.

–IANS

wh/in