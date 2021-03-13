ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Amazon 'Apple Days' sales offer deals on iPhone 12 mini, others

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) Amazon India on Friday announced ‘Apple Days’ on its platform to offer deals and discounts on the latest iPhone 12 series, iPad Mini, MacBook Pro and more.

‘Apple Days’ will be live till March 17 with great offers from participating sellers, the company said in a statement.

Users can get iPhone 12 mini at a price of Rs 67,100 with a discount of Rs 2,800. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on HDFC bank credit cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

iPhone 11 Pro will be available at an exciting price of Rs 79,900, the company said.

During Apple Days, users can enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 9,000 on iPads inclusive of an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.

iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, re-architected to pack all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while still delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a 5.4-inch screen, compared with the standard model’s 6.1-inch display, it sports the same dual-camera setup on the back as the 12 model and looks absolutely stunning in hands.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTata Digital seeks CCI nod to acquire majority stake in BigBasket
Next articleGoogle to help you get vaccination centre info on Maps, Search
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Indian space firm invites industry to make rockets

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) State-run NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to make polar...
Read more
News

'The Boys' spinoff series casts Lizze Braodway, Jaz Sinclair

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actresses Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair have been cast as the first lead stars of the ensemble cast in...
Read more
News

Claire Foy to play a Royal again in 'A Very English Scandal'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 12 (IANS) English actress Claire Foy returns to playing a British Royal in the second season of the popular British TV show,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Microsoft says new ransomware exploiting its email servers

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Amid multiple reports indicating that about five different hacking groups are attacking the business email servers of Microsoft, the...

Indian space firm invites industry to make rockets

Bentley Systems to acquire Seequent in $1.05B deal

China's commercial rocket SD-3 to make maiden flight in 2022

Distant planet gains 2nd atmosphere through volcanic activity

No reason to stop use of AstraZeneca Covid vax: WHO

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021