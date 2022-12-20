scorecardresearch
WorldTechnology

Amazon brings Matter to Alexa devices

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Dec 20 (IANS) Amazon has announced that it is rolling out ‘Matter’– the new smart home standard — for its Alexa smart home devices.

The company has completed the first phase of their Matter rollout, Amazon said in a blogpost on Monday.

“Tens of millions of Alexa customers” around the globe now have more ways to connect their devices with the availability of Matter over WiFi spanning 17 Echo devices, plugs, switches and bulbs with Android setup.

There are more than 30,000 “Works with Alexa” devices that customers can select to create their personalised smart home.

Matter devices will work smoothly alongside existing smart home devices.

To make Matter setup easier, “we built Frustration-Free Setup into the Matter SDK. You can start working with the Commissionable Endpoint API today and next year, new Alexa Ambient Home Dev Kit features for credentials and Matter multi-admin simple setup,” the company said.

Last month, Amazon had announced that it would roll out ‘Matter’ for Alexa smart home devices this month, which would be limited to Android smartphones only.

The first rollout would only be Matter over Wi-Fi and would cover just three device types– smart plugs, smart bulbs and smart switches.

–IANS

aj/uk/

