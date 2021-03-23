ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Amazon.in announces Fab Phones Fest

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Amazon.in on Monday announced the Fab Phones Fest bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of the latest mobile phones and accessories.

The Fab Phones Fest, currently in its 2-year anniversary edition, has become a popular sales event for smartphone buyers as they get great deals, exchange offers, bank discounts and so much more.

Customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on mobile phones and accessories. From the latest launches like the OnePlus 9 series, Redmi Note 10 series, Samsung Galaxy M12, OPPO F19 Pro+, Samsung M02 and M02s and Mi 10i, this edition brings great deals on popular smartphones. The sales will be live until March 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers can look forward to offers on popular brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Honor, Vivo and others. They can also avail deals on top sellers like iPhone 12 Mini, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M51, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9.

Customers can get a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 using ICICI Bank credit cards. They can also avail additional exchange offers of up to Rs 2,000 with No-Cost EMI of up to 12 months across top brands.

Prime members can avail of No-Cost EMI on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards with lower EMI options starting at Rs 1,333 per month.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleApple surprised at developers' concerns with app review process
Next articleGeeta Kapur: Important to have fun on stage
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 12,999

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India...
Read more
Technology

AWS launches ML service to monitor business performance

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 26 (IANS) Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of Lookout for Metrics, a new Machine Learning (ML)...
Read more
News

Farhan Akhtar posts throwback boxing video

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Farhan Akhtar post a throwback boxing video of himself. The clip is from his training days for his upcoming film 'Toofan'.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

62% of employees happier when working remotely: Survey

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch launched in India at Rs 12,999

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Amazfit, the smart wearable brand on Friday launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro to India...

Samsung develops HKMG tech-based DDR5 memory

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, March 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said it has developed a high-capacity dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) module.The South Korean tech giant said its...

SS Rajamouli unveils Ram Charan’s look as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for RRR

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
Checkout! SS Rajamouli unveils the look of Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju for his upcoming film RRR

ASUS launches all in one Windows PC in India

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) ASUS on Friday launched all in one Windows computer AiO V241 with dual functionality of PC and display...

Bhanwala's Olympic chances dim, Sidhu gets silver

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) It was heartbreak for teenage shooter Anish Bhanwala even as Vijayveer Sidhu walked away with glory, winning silver...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates