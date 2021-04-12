Amazon India to cover Covid-19 vaccine cost for 10 lakh people

Adv.

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) As individuals above 45 years of age in the country can now get Covid-19 vaccines, Amazon India on Monday said that it will cover the cost of Covid-19 jabs for more than 10 lakh people.

This includes its India employees, associates, sellers with active listings since last year, operations partner network of Delivery Service Partner associates, including Amazon Flex drivers, I Have Space (IHS) store partners, trucking partners and also their eligible dependents.

Amazon India said that the benefit also will be available to all sellers, on Amazon.in with an active listing since last year.

Adv.

The new development is an addition to the $2.5 billion investment Amazon has globally made towards special bonuses and incentives for its teams in the last year, and the overall $11.5 billion investment towards Covid-19-related measures.

“Health and safety of our teams and partners continues to be our top priority,” Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“We are encouraging eligible individuals to get vaccinated, and will cover the cost of vaccination for our employees, associates, operations partner network, sellers and their eligible dependents to ensure their continued safety.”

Adv.

The announcement comes at a time when India is ramping up vaccinations amid a renewed surge in Covid-19 cases.

Amazon India supports cost coverage for Covid-19 treatment, hospital search and coverage of prescribed Covid-19 tests. Initiatives have been scaled and evolved to address the prevailing situation.

–IANS

Adv.

gb/bg