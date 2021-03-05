ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Amazon India, UN Women partner to launch special storefront

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) Tech giant Amazon India on Friday announced a collaboration with UN Women to launch a special International Women’s Day (IWD) storefront with a selection of products made available by women-owned businesses.

This launch is in line with Amazon’s efforts to celebrate and support women-led small businesses and women entrepreneurs.

The IWD storefront will help customers discover and purchase from close to 80,000 unique products including organic products, handmade crafts, healthy snacks etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is inspiring to see how women entrepreneurs across the country are leveraging digitization, e-commerce in particular, to create products customers love and build scalable businesses that have a meaningful impact on society,” Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Head, Amazon India, said in a statement.

Over 450 women-led businesses and over 280,000 women entrepreneurs and artisans from Amazon Saheli are likely to be benefited from the launch of the special IWD storefront. The virtual event was themed on “Challenge. Champion. Change.”

“Amazon has an important part to play in helping women become financially independent. Witnessing the success of women entrepreneurs on Amazon makes me hopeful about the enormous opportunities there are for women in the online world,” said Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon India has introduced several initiatives to promote the growth of women entrepreneurs and women-owned businesses across the country.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleFujifilm launches new mirrorless cameras in India
Next articleTwitter finally working on 'Undo Send' button: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

SC: New OTT rules lack teeth, ‘mere guidelines’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Supreme Court on Friday said the Governments new rules for OTT platforms have no teeth...
Read more
Technology

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Sound tech for superior audio

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Sound technology which is touted as a chain of audio innovations and software...
Read more
Sports

Brazilian states face calls to stop football

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rio de Janeiro, March 5 (IANS) Three Brazilian states suspended their local professional football competitions on Thursday amid surging coronavirus infections.The governments of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Apple may launch iPad Mini Pro soon

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 5 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on "iPad Mini Pro" and could come as soon as "in the second half...

Vivo brings VISION+ to boost mobile photography culture

Jabra launches new headset for Rs 10,922

Why this rocky 'super-Earth' is an astronomer's dream

New way to halt excessive inflammation

TikTok makes it easier for creators to connect with fans

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021