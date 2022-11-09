scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Amazon joins TVS Motor Company to scale EV mobility in India

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Amazon India and TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced a collaboration on electric two and three-wheeler deployment, helping to further drive electric mobility in India.

As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon’s last-mile deliveries.

The two companies will also pilot TVS Motor’s electric vehicle solutions through partner bases and delivery associates across the country.

“This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

In 2020, the e-commerce major said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030.

“With the great success of TVS ‘iQube Electric’, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point,” said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor is ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for business-to-business (B2B) segment, along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership.

In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Previous article
‘KBC 14’ contestant impresses Amitabh Bachchan with his hilarious conversation
Next article
US reports nearly 30,000 weekly child Covid cases
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Kriti Sanon

Nazriya Nazim

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US