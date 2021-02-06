ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Amazon loses bid to stop union vote at US warehouse

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 6 (IANS) Amazon’s bid to postpone a union vote at a warehouse in the US state of Alabama has been rejected by the country’s National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), clearing the way for 6,000 workers to decide whether to form a union.

Amazon appealed last month to prevent a mail-in vote by the warehouse workers on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

The NLRB, in its ruling, said that Amazon’s appeal raised “no substantial issues warranting review,” CNBC reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Employer’s Motion to Stay the Election Pending Review is also denied as moot,” the board said.

The voting is being closely watched as it is the first major unionisation effort within Amazon since 2014 when similar efforts by repair technicians at a warehouse in Delaware failed as they could not get enough votes required for joining a union.

However, several events including the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and protests tied to Prime Day have sparked new unionisation efforts by the workers of the e-commerce giant.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NLRB decision paves the way for the workers at the Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse to start voting by mail starting Monday.

NLRB’s regional office needs to receive the ballots by March 29, and counting will start the following day.

In what appears to be a bid to discourage the union drive, Amazon has also set up a website reminding workers that joining a union will cost them money in the form of membership dues.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

gb/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleCovid innovation: Smart switchable window in Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani
Next articleMeera Desothale had inhibitions entering the entertainment industry
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Henry Cavill’s Superman not a part of ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Henry Cavill will not appear as Superman in the upcoming film, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. The film's director David F Sandberg has tweeted...
Read more
Technology

Covid innovation: Smart switchable window in Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani

IANS - 0
By Anand SinghNew Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Amid the Covid pandemic, the railways decided to remove curtains from the air-conditioned coaches of the...
Read more
News

Watch Trailer – ‘Drishyam 2’ isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller: Mohanlal

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal says Drishyam 2 will take forward the legacy of the franchise, dispelling all theories and answering all questions. The trailer of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Covid innovation: Smart switchable window in Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani

IANS - 0
By Anand SinghNew Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Amid the Covid pandemic, the railways decided to remove curtains from the air-conditioned coaches of the...

Hyundai to reshore some US production to keep local jobs

China's space probe captures first image of Mars

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Fold3 may launch in 2021 2nd half

AR/VR spending to reach $28.8 bn in Asia-Pacific in 2024: IDC

This wearable device detects signs of burnout in sweat

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021