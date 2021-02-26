ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon Pay to install safety screens in 40K Uber autos

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Uber and Amazon Pay on Friday announced a partnership for installing plastic screens in 40,000 Uber Autos for enhancing the safety of riders and drivers across seven Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur.

As a part of the expansion of this partnership, riders on Uber’s platform who now pay through Amazon Pay will be eligible for a cashback up to 50 per cent for every ride.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Amazon Pay to offer reliable, safer, and affordable transportation on our platform,” Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement.

This partnership will further boost the growth of Uber Auto in seven critical markets as rides become more affordable and commuters can e-hail an Auto from the safety and comfort of their homes.

“Driven by customers’ need for hygienic, socially distant and secure payments transactions for everyday needs, we have witnessed multi-fold growth in adoption of contactless payments last year. As more Indians resume their daily commute, we remain committed to make their experience safer, convenient and rewarding,” Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay, added.

Over the past few months, to enhance the safety of its riders and drivers, Uber has launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the Go Online Checklist and a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers and more.

–IANS

wh/in

