scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 of its workforce: Report

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Nov 14 (IANS) Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off approximately 10,000 of its workforce in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a media reported.

According to The New York Times, the cuts will target Amazon’s devices organisation, which includes the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources.

The total number of layoffs is yet to be determined, but if it is around 10,000, it would represent about 3 per cent of Amazon’s corporate employees and less than 1 per cent of its global workforce of more than 1.5 million, which is primarily composed of hourly workers, said the report.

Amazon will also become the latest technology company to lay off employees, which only recently, it had been fighting to retain.

Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant more than doubled the cash compensation cap for its tech employees, citing “a particularly competitive labour market”, according to the report.

Changing business models and an uncertain economy have resulted in layoffs across the tech industry.

Elon Musk cut Twitter’s headcount in half after purchasing the company earlier this month, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced last week that it was laying off 11,000 employees, or roughly 13 per cent of its workforce.

Moreover, many Indian startups have laid off hundreds of employees in the wake of a decline in funding and investment, including Byju’s, Ola and Unacademy.

–IANS

shs/vd

Previous article
FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane believes England could revive top form ahead of Qatar 2022
Next article
Para-shooting worlds: Singhraj, Manish Narwal, Deepender help India win silver in P4-Mixed 50m Pistol SH1
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kajal Aggarwal

Hina Khan

Pooja Hegde

Asim Riaz

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US