Amazon to open salon in London with AR tech

London, April 20 (IANS) Amazon is opening a salon in the UK, where it says it will trial the latest industry technology, including augmented reality (AR).

The AR app lets the customers see what different hairstyles and colours look like on them before they decide on a change.

Unlike the company’s cashier-less Go grocery stores, which expanded to London last month, Amazon Salon does not seem to be a beachhead for an industry invasion, reports The Verge.

“This will be an experiential venue where we showcase new products and technology, and there are no current plans to open any other Amazon Salon locations,” the company said in a blog post.

Amazon Salon will occupy more than 1,500 square feet of space across two floors at a location in Brushfield Street in London.

As well as playing around with AR haircut apps (and getting an actual haircut), visitors will be able to test new “point-and-learn” technology” which allows them to “simply point at the product they are interested in on a display shelf” to bring up more information and purchasing options on a nearby display.

That includes QR codes to buy specific items. It sounds pretty underwhelming, the report said.

The Amazon Salon will initially only be open to Amazon employees with the common people will be allowed entry some time “in the coming weeks”.

