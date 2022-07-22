Amazon's prime day deal to start on July 23

Bengaluru, July 22 (IANS) Amazon is back with its much-awaited annual shopping event – Prime Day. The two-day event, to begin at 12.00 a.m. on July 23, aims to present exciting offers on the largest selection of fashion and beauty brands on Amazon Fashion.

In addition to free and fast delivery, Prime members can avail up to 50 per cent to 80 per cent off on fashion and beauty products, including apparel, footwear, make-up, watches, jewellery, handbags, luggage, skincare, haircare, bath and beauty and more.

This will include more than 70 new launches from renowned and popular fashion and beauty brands, including Allen Solly, Vero Moda, Puma, Adidas, Mamaearth, Maybelline, Fastrack, Fossil, American Tourister, Skybags, Zaveri Pearls, Melorra, Chumbak, Lavie, Lino Peros, L’Oreal Professional, Bath and Body Works among others.

Besides fashion and beauty products, prime members can also avail offers on smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, groceries, amazon devices, home and kitchen, furniture to everyday essentials, and more.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries, including India.

–IANS

rvt/dpb