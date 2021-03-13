Amazon's Prime Video app to get shuffle button for TV shows

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 13 (IANS) To address a unique breed of binger-watchers, Amazon is updating its Prime Video app on Android where they can play episodes of a TV series on shuffle.

Android Central reports that with the shuffle tool, the users will be able to start a series at any point, watching it in a random order that the usual chronological one.

The feature doesn’t let users shuffle through the entire show but only one particular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Netflix is also working on the similar feature.

“It’s an excellent option for cutting down choice in sitcoms where character arcs and narrative development can often happen asynchronously or even in documentaries where such things don’t exist,” the report said on Friday.

The Amazon Prime feature appeared to be somewhat limited though at the moment and has only been spotted on Android.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Netflix announced it is working on a shuffle button.

Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said that sometimes users come to the service “and they’re not really sure what they want to watch.”

“It’s really working for us where our members can basically indicate to us that they just want to skip browsing entirely, click one button and we’ll pick a title for them just to instantly play,” Peters said during the company’s Q4 investors’ call.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/