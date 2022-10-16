scorecardresearch
WorldTechnology

AMD showcases Ryzen 7000 Series desktop chips in India

By Glamsham Bureau

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Chip major AMD on Friday showcased the recently launched Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors powered by the new ‘Zen 4’ core architecture here.

The company demonstrated the differentiated value proposition offered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors and the new AM5 platform featuring DDR5 memory support PCIe 5.0 on an all-new socket that retails cooler compatibility.

The event was organised in partnership with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, and ASRock.

During the event, AMD and third parties provided examples of real-world comparative data based on various benchmarks and gaming tests for the new Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop processors demonstrating excellent performance and at the same time leadership energy efficiency.

Chip-maker AMD recently introduced new Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors powered by the new “Zen 4” architecture that will boost performance for gamers and content creators.

Featuring up to 16 cores, 32 threads and built on an optimised TSMC 5nm process node, the Ryzen 7000 Series processors deliver dominant performance and leadership energy efficiency, the company said during its launch here.

Compared to the previous generation, AMD Ryzen 7950X processor enables single-core performance improvement of up to 29 per cent, up to 45 per cent more compute for content creators in POV Ray, up to 15 per cent faster gaming performance in select titles, and up to 27 per cent better performance-per-watt.

Meanwhile, even the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 7600X processor offers an average of 5 per cent faster gaming performance across select titles than the competitor’s flagship gaming processor.

–IANS

na/

