Android 12 may bring double tap on back gesture support

By IANS
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In the initial releases of the Android 11 Developer Preview, it looked like Google was planning to add double-tap gesture support for Pixel phones and now, it appears the feature may arrive as part of Android 12.

The double-tap could allow Pixel users to summon Google Assistant, it could also be used for different tasks such as dismissing a timer or snoozing an alarm, reports 9To5Google.

Android 12 double-tap feature would include the ability to adjust the sensitivity to only recognise ‘firm’ taps.

“Alternatively, users can disable the double-tap feature,” the report said on Sunday.

Users can also use the gesture to take a screenshot, pause or resume media playback, open the recent apps view, and open the notification panel.

The double-tap gesture was originally slated to take over from the old Active Edge squeeze gesture on the Pixel 4 phones – noticeably missing from the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 – but was found to be too sensitive to work properly. Now it seems that those issues have been overcome.

Considering the first Android 11 Developer Preview arrived in mid-February last year, one can expect the Android 12 preview to follow the same pattern.

To recall, a similar gesture feature was added to the iPhone with the release of iOS 14 called Apple calls Back Tap for screenshot, open Control Center, and more.

–IANS

