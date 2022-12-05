scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Android 13 for TV releases with improved performance

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Dec 5 (IANS) Google has released the newest version of Android TV OS, “Android 13” for TV, which brings further improvements in performance and accessibility to help their developers build engaging apps for the next generation of TVs.

The new update comes with new APIs (Application Programming Interface)Afor the big screen that helps developers deliver high-quality experiences to users across different device types, according to the Google Developers blogpost.

With improvements to the AudioManager API, it allows developers to anticipate audio attribute support for the active audio device and select the optimal format without starting playback.

For a more reliable playback experience, users can now change the default resolution and refresh rate on supported HDMI source devices.

Moreover, Android 13 introduces new features that make interacting with TV more adaptable.

The InputDevice API now supports multiple keyboard layouts, said the blogpost.

To support different layouts of physical keyboards, game developers can also reference keys by their physical location.

A newly created audio descriptions API in AccessibilityManager will allow users’ apps to query the new system-wide audio description preference setting, allowing developers to automatically provide audio descriptions that correspond to a user’s preference.

The new release is available for both the ADT-3 (a developer-focused TV box for Android TV) and Android TV emulators, and developers can choose to test on either the Google TV interface or the standard Android TV interface, the blogpost added.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Previous article
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot team up against Sumbul Touqeer Khan in captaincy task
Next article
Airtel, Meta join to accelerate India's digital ecosystem
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Sidharth Shukla

Avika Gor

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US