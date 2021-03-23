Android apps crashed for users, Google working on a fix

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Some Android users globally including in India on Tuesday faced crashing issues with apps on their Android devices, and Google said it was working on a fix.

Google acknowledged issues with Gmail on Android on the Google Workspace status page, recommending using the desktop version until the issues are resolved.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail. We will provide an update, detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” Google said.

“Affected users can use the desktop Gmail Web interface instead of the Gmail Android app,” the company advised.

Samsung also acknowledged the issue and suggested a solution.

“Please remove the Webview Update and then restart the phone,” Samsung tweeted from its US support Twitter account.

The issue is apparently owing to a system component called Android System WebView that lets Android apps display web content.

Affected users reported that the Gmail app on Android crashed.

“Here are the steps: Go settings > apps > tap the three dots in the top right corner > show system apps > search for Android System WebView > select Uninstall updates,” Samsung posted.

