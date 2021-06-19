Adv.
WorldTechnology

Ankur Bhatia gets nostalgic as 'Aarya' completes one year

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Ankur Bhatia feels his negative role of Sangram in the web show “Aarya” helped in establishing him as a strong performer. The series completed one of release on Saturday.

“It has been a magical journey and the show will always remain special to me. It gave me recognition as an actor and made me a household name. The memories while shooting the show are etched in my mind and whenever I remember them they bring a smile on my face,” Ankur tells IANS.

Ram Madhvani’s gangster drama “Aarya”, starring Sushmita Sen in the titular role, is currently gearing up for a second season.

The actor, who was also seen in the film “Haseena Parkar”, says he enjoyed playing the negative role.

“Playing the villain has been quite a learning experience for me and I really look forward to exploring this genre more,” says Ankur.

–IANS

ym/vnc

