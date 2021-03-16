ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Antarctic temp to rise by 2044: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 16 (IANS) The temperature in the Antarctic peninsula will increase by 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2044 because of climate change, finds a new study.

The projections also showed that precipitation — a threat to ice if it manifests as rain — will likely increase on the peninsula by about 5 per cent to 10 per cent over that same time period.

“We are concerned about these findings. We’ve been seeing overall quite big changes on the peninsula, generally getting warmer and ice shelves and glaciers discharging into the ocean,” said lead author David Bromwich from The Ohio State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the 1950s, the peninsula, along with the rest of the western part of Antarctica, has been one of the fastest-warming regions on Earth.

And because it is covered in mountains — the highest peak is just over 10,600 feet — standard climate models overlook some of the nuances of how climate change affects the peninsula, the researcher said.

“The issue for the Antarctic peninsula is that it’s this narrow but high mountain range, and these big models spanning the whole continent don’t take that into account. Our goal was to provide more detail in those projections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the study, published in the journal Climate Dynamics, the team studied an analysis of historic and projected simulations from 19 global climate models.

The analysis found that the greatest increases in temperature — about 2 degrees Celsius — were likely to happen in the Antarctic fall and winter, but warmer temperatures projected for summer would cause the most trouble.

That could create a double threat to the ice on the peninsula, the researchers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warmer temperatures also mean that some precipitation that might have previously fallen as snow will likely fall as rain, Bromwich said.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAirPods 3 to enter mass production stage in Q3 2021
Next articleScientists develop molecular sensor to identify therapeutic drugs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Balakrishna's passion for cinema unmatchable: Pragya Jaiswal

What's in a name? Ask Bollywood's 'Gods'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Raj, Rahul and Prem don't set the heartbeats racing as youth icons anymore. Bollywood is increasingly returning to its roots,...

Elliot Page: I would ask my mom if I could be a boy someday

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actor Elliot Page has opened up about his new identity. The 34-year-old came out as a transgender man...

Leah Remini: My daughter thinks I'm ridiculous

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actress Leah Remini says her daughter Sofia thinks she is ridiculous. The Hollywood star, who rose to fame as...

Vaani Kapoor: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' required a body type I never had

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always tried to be fit but her upcoming film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" pushed her...

Emma Willis nervous about hosting 'The Voice' live

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) TV presenter Emma Willis will be hosting the reality show "The Voice", and she admits being nervous.Willis is hosting...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates