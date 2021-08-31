HomeWorldTechnology

Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonin

By Glamsham Bureau
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonin
- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Aug 31 (IANS) Apple has acquired Primephonic, the classical music streaming service, for an undisclosed amount.

Apple says that with the Primephonic purchase, Apple Music subscribers will be provided with an improved classical music experience.

- Advertisement -

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favourite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music and Beats.

“Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world,” Schusser added.

- Advertisement -

Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will be taken offline beginning September 7.

Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface.

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free, providing access to hundreds of thousands of classical albums, all in Lossless and high-resolution audio, as well as hundreds of classical albums in Apple Music’s Spatial Audio, with new albums added regularly.

–IANS

wh/ksk/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHarmonyOS 2 completes 70 million upgrades
Next articleAn honour and a challenge await Tom Latham as Kiwis take on Bangladesh
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,207FansLike
43,047FollowersFollow
6,131FollowersFollow
57,409FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv