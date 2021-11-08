Apple AirPods (Gen 3) deliver breakthrough sound, super battery life

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) When it comes to a experiencing true earbuds, Apple AirPods have maintained their dominance for years and now, the third generation of the premium TWS (true wireless stereo) device is here, offering spatial audio, advanced features, new contoured design, longer battery life and more.

The facts speak for themselves: Apple saw record shipments of AirPods in India in the third quarter (Q3), dominating the premium TWS earbuds segment with a massive 63 per cent share (according to Counterpoint Research).

By combining the power of the H1 chip with an Apple-designed acoustic system, the new AirPods ((third generation)) which are now available in India for Rs 18,500 use computational audio to deliver breakthrough sound with Adaptive EQ.

Let us dig deeper into the device.

The new AirPods are resistant to sweat and water (with an IPX4 rating for both the earbuds and the charging case), and feature a force sensor for easy and intuitive control of music and phone calls.

The extended battery life enables up to six hours of listening time and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the convenient charging case.

The AirPods (3rd generation) gave us a full day of usage that included music and taking FaceTime calls. Group FaceTime calls will feel more immersive than ever before.

On the design front, new AirPods are lightweight and contoured, sitting at just the right angle for comfort and to direct audio into the ear.

For a more subtle appearance, the stem is shorter than the previous generation and features the same intuitive force sensor as AirPods Pro for media control.

The microphone is covered by an acoustic mesh to help reduce the sound of wind, so the speaker’s voice comes across distinctly on calls.

The new AirPods with Dolby Atmos use computational audio to bring the breakthrough experiences that people love on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max — like Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking — to even more people.

Spatial audio will create a 3D theatre-like experience, placing sound virtually anywhere in space.

A new skin-detect sensor accurately discerns if AirPods are in the ear — versus in a pocket or on a table — and pauses playback when removed.

To help with sound clarity, beam-forming microphones block out ambient noise and focus on the user’s voice, while users can also enjoy a hands-free experience by simply saying “Hey Siri” for requests.

AirPods are now also part of the MagSafe ecosystem for convenient wireless charging.

For an optimal listening experience with rich detail, the new AirPods feature Adaptive EQ that tunes sound in real time based on how AirPods fit in the user’s ear.

An inward-facing microphone monitors for sound, and then Adaptive EQ, powered by computational audio, tunes the low and mid frequencies to account for what may be lost due to variances in fit.

Using advanced spatial audio algorithms, and by applying directional audio filters to subtly adjust the frequencies that each ear receives, the new AirPods can place sound all around the user.

Conclusion: AirPods forever changed wireless headphones with their groundbreaking design and incredible sound.

The third generation of AirPods, featuring unrivalled sound through Adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with seamless interaction between Apple devices, will surely elevate your listening experience to a whole new level.

–IANS

na/