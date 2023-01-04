scorecardresearch
Apple AR headset may auto-adjust lenses for perfect images

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 4 (IANS) Tech giant Apple’s upcoming augmented reality (AR)-mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.

Many quality-of-life improvements over the existing augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) headset formats are expected to be featured in the upcoming MR headset, reports AppleInsider.

Small motors are expected to be used to shift the lenses inside the new headset, to provide the user with the best experience.

It has also been rumoured that the tech giant has included technology in the newest AirPods Pro release so that they will work with the upcoming headset, the report said.

In October last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker’s upcoming MR headset is likely to use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

Meanwhile, as per another report, the iPhone maker is planning to start mass production of its MR headsets in March this year.

–IANS

aj/vd

