ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple expands free professional learning to help teachers

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 23 (IANS) With the aim to bring creativity to every lesson and subject, Apple on Tuesday launched a new self-paced professional learning offering — Apple Teacher Portfolio — to help teachers.

Apple Teacher Portfolio is a new recognition badge that educators can earn through Apple Teacher Learning Center, the self-paced professional learning platform.

The free offering helps educators make the most of Apple technology through each phase of their lesson planning to help students activate prior knowledge, explore a topic more deeply and apply understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To support schools in getting the most from Apple products, we developed professional learning as an essential part of our education offering,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations and Product Marketing for Enterprise and Education, said in a statement.

“The new ‘Apple Teacher Portfolio’ helps build educators’ confidence in reimagining their lessons and recognises them for the great work they do every day,” Prescott added.

With 21 templates and lesson ideas inspired by the Everyone Can Create project guides, educators can enhance their work with engaging everyday lessons for students, using apps like Keynote, GarageBand, and iMovie.

ADVERTISEMENT

For educators, Apple Teacher Portfolio becomes a compilation of their most creative and engaging lessons, a body of work ready to share with leadership and peers, the company said.

Reflecting on what worked — and what didn’t — leads to transformation in the teaching practice, and the portfolio acts as a journal to capture those milestones, it added.

The company also said that it is providing updates across its Schoolwork and Classroom apps and the popular Everyone Can Create curriculum, which take advantage of the latest features of iPad and Apple apps.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new versions of both Schoolwork and Classroom are available in beta now through AppleSeed for IT and the Everyone Can Create guides are updated and available as a free download on Apple Books.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTelegram raises $150mn from Abu Dhabi investors
Next articleFacebook announces F8 developer conference on June 2
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates