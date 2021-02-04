ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple iCloud services suffers partial outage, up now

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 4 (IANS) Some of Apples Cloud services like iCloud Drive and Mail suffered a partial outage, with a message acknowledging that “users may be unable to use this service.”

According to Apple’s system dashboard, iCloud Photos, Drive, Mail, Notes, Contacts, Find My, and Backups were few of the services that suffered issues late on Wednesday.

In an updated dashboard on Thursday, the company showed that it has resolved issues with Apple Music, Drive, Backup, Mail, Notes, iMessage, iTunes Store, Photos, Calendar etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issues with the Cloud services were not reported at a global scale but were found in some parts of the world.

“If you are experiencing an issue not listed here, contact support,” Apple said.

The tech giant gives 5GB of free iCloud storage for photos, videos, files, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you need more iCloud storage, you can upgrade from any of your devices.

With Apple One, you can choose a subscription plan that includes 50GB, 200GB, or 2TB of iCloud storage. If you need more iCloud storage, you can buy more for a total of up to 4TB.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMyanmar blocks FB till Feb 7 fearing 'instability'
Next articleSamsung's smartphone sales rise in US in Q4 2020: Report
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung's smartphone sales rise in US in Q4 2020: Report

IANS - 0
Seoul, Feb 4 (IANS) Samsungs smartphone sales in the US rose in the fourth quarter of 2020 on the back of its budget...

Myanmar blocks FB till Feb 7 fearing 'instability'

Conservative social media app Parler fires CEO

Google subsea cable set to deliver 250TB data per second

Now control Zoom meeting rooms from your smartphone

Instagram to launch vertical feed for Stories soon

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021