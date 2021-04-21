Apple introduces AirTag starting from Rs 3,190

Adv.

Cupertino, April 20 (IANS) Apple on Tuesday finally introduced AirTag, a small and elegantly designed iPhone accessory that helps keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apples Find My app.

Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the vast, global ‘Find My’ network and can help locate a lost item, all while keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption, the company said in a statement.

AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for just Rs 3,190 and Rs 10,900, respectively, and will be available beginning April 30.

Adv.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone.”

AirTag is small and lightweight and features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant.

Adv.

A built-in speaker plays sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

Customers can personalise AirTag with free engraving, including text and a selection of 31 emoji, when purchasing from apple.com, the company said.

–IANS

Adv.

na/