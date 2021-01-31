ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Apple iPhone 13 plans optical in-display fingerprint sensor

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Jan 31 (IANS) Apple is reportedly planning to launch iPhone 13 lineup next year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series may come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple may incorporate some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in its next-generation iPhones.

As per the reports, a former employee said the company was working with optical sensors for in-screen fingerprint reading, which “can be more reliable” than an ultrasonic solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also revealed that Apple is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition, the Ultra-Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra-Wide cameras with fixed focus.

According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleXiaomi working on smart glass with detection, therapeutic properties
Next articleSamsung working on rollable, slidable displays
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Apple leads global tablet market in 2020, Samsung 2nd

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Apple shipped 57.6 million iPads in 2020, garnering top spot with 30.6 per cent tablet market share globally,...

Global Chromebook market grows by over 4 times, HP leads

Facebook Oculus VR device arriving in S Korea on Tuesday

Exclude YouTube from new media code: Google to Australia

Global baseband revenue hits $7.1bn in Q3 2020: Report

Apple allows Chrome extension for iCloud passwords

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021